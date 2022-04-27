Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein MOPP's Operation Varsity 22-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Operation Varsity is a quarterly exercise that tests the processes and procedures of 86th Airlift Wing personnel while under the stress of a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 11:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841711
    VIRIN: 220427-F-VY348-059
    Filename: DOD_108948711
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein MOPP's Operation Varsity 22-2, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Readiness
    Ramstein
    Exercise
    OV 22-2
    Operation Varsity 22-2

