    Indiana National Guard M113 interviews

    IN, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Brig. Gen. Justin L. Mann, Director of the Indiana National Guard Joint Staff, and Capt. Gary A. Parks Jr., Combined Support Maintenance Shop 2 supervisor, provide interviews concerning the Indiana National Guard's role in supplying Ukrainian forces with M113 armored personnel carriers at Camp Atterbury, Ind., April 25, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 11:33
    Category: Interviews
    Location: IN, US

    This work, Indiana National Guard M113 interviews, by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ukraine
    m113
    indiananationalguard

