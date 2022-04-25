Indiana National Guard M113 interviews

Brig. Gen. Justin L. Mann, Director of the Indiana National Guard Joint Staff, and Capt. Gary A. Parks Jr., Combined Support Maintenance Shop 2 supervisor, provide interviews concerning the Indiana National Guard's role in supplying Ukrainian forces with M113 armored personnel carriers at Camp Atterbury, Ind., April 25, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 11:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|841704
|VIRIN:
|220503-Z-EA609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108948616
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
