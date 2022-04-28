Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 78 people to Haiti

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell's law enforcement small boat crew transfer Haitian migrants from an unsafe and unstable sailing vessel to their boat, approximately 33 miles off Isle de Tortue, Haiti, April 30, 2022. The people were repatriated May 3, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Cutter Campbell's crew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841703
    VIRIN: 220430-G-G0107-1004
    Filename: DOD_108948610
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 78 people to Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Haiti
    cutter campbell
    migrant interdiction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT