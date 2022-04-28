Coast Guard Cutter Campbell's law enforcement small boat crew transfer Haitian migrants from an unsafe and unstable sailing vessel to their boat, approximately 33 miles off Isle de Tortue, Haiti, April 30, 2022. The people were repatriated May 3, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Cutter Campbell's crew)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841703
|VIRIN:
|220430-G-G0107-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108948610
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 78 people to Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
