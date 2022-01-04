April first was walk to work day. In the spirit of promoting airman fitness, this animation was made to highlight benefits of walking.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 08:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841683
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-ME505-812
|Filename:
|DOD_108948271
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
