Free and independent journalism is a core element of any democracy. It plays a crucial role in informing citizens about issues that shape their lives, and monitoring the actions of governments at all levels. Independent media are also important in the fight against fake news, increasing our collective resilience to disinformation.
Every year, 3 May marks World Press Freedom Day, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom.
NATO’s core values are freedom, democracy and the rule of law. Journalists play a vital role in helping protect them.
Transcript
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
A FREE PRESS IS ESSENTIAL
FOR FREE SOCIETIES
INDEPENDENT MEDIA HELP US
TO UNDERSTAND THE WORLD
HOLD THE POWERFUL TO ACCOUNT
AND IMPROVE OUR RESILIENCE
TO DISINFORMATION
NATO’S CORE VALUES ARE
FREEDOM, DEMOCRACY
AND THE RULE OF LAW
AND JOURNALISTS
PLAY A VITAL ROLE
IN HELPING TO PRESERVE THEM
This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder.
Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.
