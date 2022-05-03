video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841675" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Free and independent journalism is a core element of any democracy. It plays a crucial role in informing citizens about issues that shape their lives, and monitoring the actions of governments at all levels. Independent media are also important in the fight against fake news, increasing our collective resilience to disinformation.



Every year, 3 May marks World Press Freedom Day, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom.

NATO’s core values are freedom, democracy and the rule of law. Journalists play a vital role in helping protect them.



Transcript

— TEXT ON SCREEN —



A FREE PRESS IS ESSENTIAL

FOR FREE SOCIETIES



INDEPENDENT MEDIA HELP US



TO UNDERSTAND THE WORLD



HOLD THE POWERFUL TO ACCOUNT



AND IMPROVE OUR RESILIENCE

TO DISINFORMATION



NATO’S CORE VALUES ARE

FREEDOM, DEMOCRACY

AND THE RULE OF LAW



AND JOURNALISTS

PLAY A VITAL ROLE



IN HELPING TO PRESERVE THEM



This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder.

Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.