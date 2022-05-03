Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World Press Freedom Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Free and independent journalism is a core element of any democracy. It plays a crucial role in informing citizens about issues that shape their lives, and monitoring the actions of governments at all levels. Independent media are also important in the fight against fake news, increasing our collective resilience to disinformation.

    Every year, 3 May marks World Press Freedom Day, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom.
    NATO’s core values are freedom, democracy and the rule of law. Journalists play a vital role in helping protect them.

    Transcript
    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    A FREE PRESS IS ESSENTIAL
    FOR FREE SOCIETIES

    INDEPENDENT MEDIA HELP US

    TO UNDERSTAND THE WORLD

    HOLD THE POWERFUL TO ACCOUNT

    AND IMPROVE OUR RESILIENCE
    TO DISINFORMATION

    NATO’S CORE VALUES ARE
    FREEDOM, DEMOCRACY
    AND THE RULE OF LAW

    AND JOURNALISTS
    PLAY A VITAL ROLE

    IN HELPING TO PRESERVE THEM

    This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder.
    Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 06:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841675
    VIRIN: 220503-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108948082
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT