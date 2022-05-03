Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: May 3, 2022

    JAPAN

    05.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America completed an integrated firefighting drill with base firefighters from U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen and the Indian navy guided-missile frigate INS Trishul conducted at sea bi-lateral operations off India's West coast, Yokota Air Base celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force relocation ceremony for Air Defense Command, and in Australia, the U.S. 7th Fleet Band performed at the Elliot Springs Pop Up Food truck event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 03:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 841666
    VIRIN: 220503-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_108948006
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: May 3, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    India
    USS Momsen
    USS America
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    Indopacom

