Pacific News: May 3, 2022

On this Pacific News: Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America completed an integrated firefighting drill with base firefighters from U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen and the Indian navy guided-missile frigate INS Trishul conducted at sea bi-lateral operations off India’s West coast, Yokota Air Base celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force relocation ceremony for Air Defense Command, and in Australia, the U.S. 7th Fleet Band performed at the Elliot Springs Pop Up Food truck event .