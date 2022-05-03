On this Pacific News: Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America completed an integrated firefighting drill with base firefighters from U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen and the Indian navy guided-missile frigate INS Trishul conducted at sea bi-lateral operations off India’s West coast, Yokota Air Base celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force relocation ceremony for Air Defense Command, and in Australia, the U.S. 7th Fleet Band performed at the Elliot Springs Pop Up Food truck event .
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 03:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|841666
|VIRIN:
|220503-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108948006
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: May 3, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT