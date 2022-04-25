Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, hosts a Relinquishment of Command ceremony where the outgoing Expeditionary District Commander, Col. Kenneth N. Reed, who will transfer command of the district to interim Expeditionary District Commander, Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Colloton hosted the time-honored transfer of authority and command ceremony as Reed was selected to lead the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division. Ammerman will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Video by William Mounts, Media Lead, Training Support Center)