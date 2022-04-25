Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, hosts a Relinquishment of Command ceremony where the outgoing Expeditionary District Commander, Col. Kenneth N. Reed, who will transfer command of the district to interim Expeditionary District Commander, Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Colloton hosted the time-honored transfer of authority and command ceremony as Reed was selected to lead the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division. Ammerman will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Video by William Mounts, Media Lead, Training Support Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 03:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 841664
    VIRIN: 220425-A-A4420-001
    Filename: DOD_108947990
    Length: 00:39:25
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAE
    TAD
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Col. Kenneth Reed
    Sergeant Maj. Jun Tomagen
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton
    Transatlantic Divison
    Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman
    William Mounts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT