Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, hosts a Relinquishment of Command ceremony where the outgoing Expeditionary District Commander, Col. Kenneth N. Reed, who will transfer command of the district to interim Expeditionary District Commander, Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Colloton hosted the time-honored transfer of authority and command ceremony as Reed was selected to lead the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division. Ammerman will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Video by William Mounts, Media Lead, Training Support Center)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 03:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841664
|VIRIN:
|220425-A-A4420-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108947990
|Length:
|00:39:25
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
