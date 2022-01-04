Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghana B-Roll Package

    ACCRA, GHANA

    04.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    First female Sapper to graduate Ghana Heavy Equipment Training.

    B-Roll of heavy equipment. Excavator, Bulldozer, and Grader.

    B-Roll of graduation Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 23:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841653
    VIRIN: 220401-A-AF910-1003
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_108947926
    Length: 00:13:13
    Location: ACCRA, GH 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ghana B-Roll Package, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

