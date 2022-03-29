Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Niger Basic Training Instructor Course AFNE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NIGER

    03.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    The AFN Europe Niger Basic Training Instructor Course. With Graphics as aired.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 23:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841651
    VIRIN: 220329-A-AF910-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108947924
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Niger Basic Training Instructor Course AFNE, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SETAF AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT