    Ghana Heavy Equipment Training

    GHANA

    04.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    First female Sapper to graduate Ghana Heavy Equipment Training.

    SPR Benedicta Avorkpo
    49th Engineer Unit Ghana Army

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 23:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841649
    VIRIN: 220401-A-AF910-1002
    Location: GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ghana Heavy Equipment Training, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

