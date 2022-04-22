9th MSC Commander Col Mark W. Siekman speaks to His Soldiers on the Army Reserve Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command celebrate the U.S. Army Reserve birthday, April 22, at Fort Shafter Flats in Honolulu, HI. 9th MSC Commander Col. Mark W. Siekman, spoke directly to all of the 9th through a video, as he notes the many accomplishments of the Army Reserve as well as the many ahead of it.