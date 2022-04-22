9th MSC Commander Col Mark W. Siekman speaks to His Soldiers on the Army Reserve Birthday

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command celebrate the U.S. Army Reserve birthday, April 22, at Fort Shafter Flats in Honolulu, HI. 9th MSC Commander Col. Mark W. Siekman, spoke directly to all of the 9th through a video, as he notes the many accomplishments of the Army Reserve as well as the many ahead of it.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 01:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841646
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-GS113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108947919
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
