    9th MSC Commander Col Mark W. Siekman speaks to His Soldiers on the Army Reserve Birthday

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command celebrate the U.S. Army Reserve birthday, April 22, at Fort Shafter Flats in Honolulu, HI. 9th MSC Commander Col. Mark W. Siekman, spoke directly to all of the 9th through a video, as he notes the many accomplishments of the Army Reserve as well as the many ahead of it.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 01:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841646
    VIRIN: 220422-A-GS113-001
    Filename: DOD_108947919
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    9th MSC USAR Birthday Army Reserve Hawaii Shafter Flats

