Sullivan Cup: Operation Thunderstrike

The Sullivan Cup demonstrates the capabilities and evolution of the armored warfare at Operation Thunderstrike on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)