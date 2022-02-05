Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sullivan Cup: Operation Thunderstrike

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The Sullivan Cup demonstrates the capabilities and evolution of the armored warfare at Operation Thunderstrike on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 22:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841643
    VIRIN: 220502-A-MA645-2001
    Filename: DOD_108947889
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sullivan Cup: Operation Thunderstrike, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    M1A2 SEPv2
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID

