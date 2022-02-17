With the pandemic lock downs and limited travel opportunities, you may find yourself with a lot of downtime and nothing to do. Have you thought about learning a new language or continuing your education? There are plenty of opportunities for servicemembers to broaden their knowledge, so take advantage and maybe pick up that "fancy sounding degree."
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 00:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841642
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-SI119-188
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108947874
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
This work, Learn a language, by SSG Micus Ralls, identified by DVIDS
