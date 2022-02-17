Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    With the pandemic lock downs and limited travel opportunities, you may find yourself with a lot of downtime and nothing to do. Have you thought about learning a new language or continuing your education? There are plenty of opportunities for servicemembers to broaden their knowledge, so take advantage and maybe pick up that "fancy sounding degree."

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 00:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841642
    VIRIN: 220217-A-SI119-188
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108947874
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    This work, Learn a language, by SSG Micus Ralls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

