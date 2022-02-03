Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Got the Booster 2

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Service members in Korea share their reasons for getting the booster shot in support of the fight against COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic.

    #KillTheVirus

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 00:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841638
    VIRIN: 220302-F-DN249-848
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108947870
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Got the Booster 2, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    virus shot vaccine vaccination booster KillTheVirus

