The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan , in partnership with the 353rd Special Operations Wing, invited the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force to observe the reintegration process of Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel recovery on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2022. Through training like this exercise, the USNHO is able to keep recovering personnel close to family members on island and provide a more speedy competent level of care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 23:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841631
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-JV291-031
|Filename:
|DOD_108947796
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USNHO, 353rd SOW conducts joint force reintegration training AFN, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS
