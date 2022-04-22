1/3 Long Range Air Assault

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a long-range air assault from Okinawa to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 22, 2022. This exercise tested and strengthened the Marines’ ability to conduct distributed operations, while demonstrating their readiness to rapidly secure and defend key terrain to maintain regional security. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 23:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841629
|VIRIN:
|220422-M-VJ227-1860
|Filename:
|DOD_108947786
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
