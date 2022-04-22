Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/3 Long Range Air Assault

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    04.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a long-range air assault from Okinawa to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 22, 2022. This exercise tested and strengthened the Marines’ ability to conduct distributed operations, while demonstrating their readiness to rapidly secure and defend key terrain to maintain regional security. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 23:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841629
    VIRIN: 220422-M-VJ227-1860
    Filename: DOD_108947786
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    MV-22 Osprey
    Camp Fuji
    1/3
    Air Assault
    3d Marine Division
    Fight Now

