USNHO, 353rd SOW conducts joint force reintegration training CLEAN

The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan , in partnership with the 353rd Special Operations Wing, invited the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force to observe the reintegration process of Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape personnel recovery on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2022. Through training like this exercise, the USNHO is able to keep recovering personnel close to family members on island and provide a more speedy competent level of care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)