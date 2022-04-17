A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17,2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Launch Safety Team ensures the safety of all launches on base. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841624
|VIRIN:
|220425-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108947777
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NROL-85 B-Roll, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT