    NROL-85 B-Roll

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17,2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Launch Safety Team ensures the safety of all launches on base. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841624
    VIRIN: 220425-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_108947777
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NROL-85 B-Roll, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SpaceX
    Falcon 9
    NROL-85

