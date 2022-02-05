Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Tours are Back!

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Taryn Sammet 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Tours are staring back up at the Pentagon, schedule your tour today by following the link below!

    https://www.defense.gov/Pentagon-Tours/Request-A-Tour/

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 18:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841617
    VIRIN: 220502-M-ZY556-520
    Filename: DOD_108947665
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Tours are Back!, by Sgt Taryn Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    Washington D.C.
    Pentagon Tours

