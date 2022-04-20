Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Past, Present, and Future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Every cycle, recruits training to become United States Marines are issued the uniforms they will carry throughout their enlistment aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., May 2, 2022. These uniforms represent the legacy left behind by all Marines that have come before them and those that will follow. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 17:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841609
    VIRIN: 220502-M-KM314-1001
    Filename: DOD_108947611
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Past, Present, and Future, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniform
    Parris Island
    Clothing
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT