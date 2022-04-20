Past, Present, and Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every cycle, recruits training to become United States Marines are issued the uniforms they will carry throughout their enlistment aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., May 2, 2022. These uniforms represent the legacy left behind by all Marines that have come before them and those that will follow. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)