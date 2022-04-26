CW5 William Britt, the Command Chief Warrant Officer for 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts his final flight within an AH-64 Apache Helicopter on April 26, 2022, at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 16:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841597
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-UH335-842
|Filename:
|DOD_108947520
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CW5 Britt Final Flight, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
