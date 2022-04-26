Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW5 Britt Final Flight

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    CW5 William Britt, the Command Chief Warrant Officer for 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts his final flight within an AH-64 Apache Helicopter on April 26, 2022, at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 16:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841597
    VIRIN: 220426-A-UH335-842
    Filename: DOD_108947520
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CW5 Britt Final Flight, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1AD CAB

