Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell Air Force Base 1st Quarter Video 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This is the quarterly video for McConnell AFB, for the first quarter. It highlights some of the accomplishments and hard work done by Airmen, civilians and personnel on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841593
    VIRIN: 220429-F-GC264-815
    Filename: DOD_108947413
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell Air Force Base 1st Quarter Video 2022, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell
    22 ARW
    quarterly video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT