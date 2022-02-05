Joint Munitions Command Change of Command Ceremony b-roll of the arrival of the official party. Official party: General Edward Daly, Commanding General, Army Material Command; Brigadier General Gavin J. Gardner, Outgoing Commander, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command; and Colonel Landis C. Maddox, Incoming Commander, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841587
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-YZ466-348
|PIN:
|50222
|Filename:
|DOD_108947333
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Munitions Command Change of Command Ceremony b-roll of the arrival of the official party, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Munitions Command Welcomes New Commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT