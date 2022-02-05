Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command Change of Command Ceremony b-roll of the arrival of the official party

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Joint Munitions Command Change of Command Ceremony b-roll of the arrival of the official party. Official party: General Edward Daly, Commanding General, Army Material Command; Brigadier General Gavin J. Gardner, Outgoing Commander, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command; and Colonel Landis C. Maddox, Incoming Commander, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841587
    VIRIN: 220502-A-YZ466-348
    PIN: 50222
    Filename: DOD_108947333
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Munitions Command Change of Command Ceremony b-roll of the arrival of the official party, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Munitions Command Welcomes New Commander

    Change of Command
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Joint Munitions Command
    Army Readiness

