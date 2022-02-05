President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Presidential Rank Awards

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Rank Awards to 230 winners from 37 federal agencies in a virtual ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 14:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841582
|Filename:
|DOD_108947194
|Length:
|00:12:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
