U.S. Airmen from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst supported operations on a KC-10 Extender aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 10:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841563
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-NR913-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108946560
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 220502-F-NR913-0001, by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT