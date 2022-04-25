U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, the Marine Corps Base Quantico Commanding Officer and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, the Marine Corps Base Quantico Base Sgt. Maj., deliver a spring safety brief at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia Apr. 25, 2022. The brief informed Marines to plan and conduct all springtime activities safely. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 10:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841560
|VIRIN:
|220426-M-BL045-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108946522
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Quantico Spring Safety Brief, by Cpl Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
