    Quantico Spring Safety Brief

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, the Marine Corps Base Quantico Commanding Officer and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, the Marine Corps Base Quantico Base Sgt. Maj., deliver a spring safety brief at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia Apr. 25, 2022. The brief informed Marines to plan and conduct all springtime activities safely. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quantico Spring Safety Brief, by Cpl Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Marines
    Spring
    Quantico
    MCBQ

