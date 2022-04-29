Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS The Sullivans Dewatering Operations

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    B-Roll of the USS The Sullivans Dewatering Operations April 29, 2022. (Video by Courtesy Personnel)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 08:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841556
    VIRIN: 220502-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_108946494
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    USCG
    Ninth District
    USS The Sullivans
    Dewatering
    Sector Buffalo

