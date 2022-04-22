Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Military Child's Perspective

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Children from the Aviano Elementary School spoke about their experiences with being a military child at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 22, 2022. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child across the Department of Defense and was created to highlight the roles that children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

