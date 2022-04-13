Sons of Circus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841546" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jonathan Burns and Thom Walls, professional entertainers, performed a comedy routine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 13, 2022. The performance, which was on the behave of the Armed Forces Entertainment, was designed to entertain the children and parents around Aviano. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)