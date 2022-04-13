Jonathan Burns and Thom Walls, professional entertainers, performed a comedy routine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 13, 2022. The performance, which was on the behave of the Armed Forces Entertainment, was designed to entertain the children and parents around Aviano. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 06:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841546
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-JP321-174
|Filename:
|DOD_108946326
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sons of Circus, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italy
USAFE
Aviano
AF
Air Force
U.S. Air Force
USAF
comedy tour
3rd Air Force
31 fss
AFN Europe
fss
MoMC
AFN Aviano
31st FSS
Third Air Force
Return with Honor
serving america’s best
Wyvern
Dority
United States Air Force in Europe and Africa
fighting wyvern
31st Forces Support Squadron
