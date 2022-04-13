Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sons of Circus

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Jonathan Burns and Thom Walls, professional entertainers, performed a comedy routine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 13, 2022. The performance, which was on the behave of the Armed Forces Entertainment, was designed to entertain the children and parents around Aviano. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 06:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841546
    VIRIN: 220413-F-JP321-174
    Filename: DOD_108946326
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sons of Circus, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Armed forces entertainment
    La bella vista club
    Sons or circus
    thom wall
    jonathan burns

