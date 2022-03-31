2nd Lt. Ryan Swan-Ford, 731st Munitions Squadron production flight commander, talks about his battle with cancer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Mar. 31, 2022. Swan-Ford recounts his journey from his initial diagnosis to his recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 05:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841545
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-JP321-284
|Filename:
|DOD_108946314
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Laugh Daily and Eat Cookies, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Academy
Italy
USAFE
U.S
Aviano
lieutenant
AF
U.S. Air Force
USAF
3rd Air Force
AFN Europe
AFN Aviano
Third Air Force
Return with Honor
serving america’s best
Wyvern
Dority
United States Air Force in Europe and Africa
fighting wyvern
Landstuhl Regional Meidcal Center
LEAVE A COMMENT