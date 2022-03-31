Laugh Daily and Eat Cookies

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    2nd Lt. Ryan Swan-Ford, 731st Munitions Squadron production flight commander, talks about his battle with cancer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Mar. 31, 2022. Swan-Ford recounts his journey from his initial diagnosis to his recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

