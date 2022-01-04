Interviews with interns and section chiefs from USAG Okinawa and Torii Station participating in TWO Program (Transitioning Workforce Program)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 00:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|841542
|VIRIN:
|220401-O-PF223-409
|Filename:
|DOD_108946256
|Length:
|00:07:34
|Location:
|YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Transitioning Workforce Program, by Diana Lopez Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT