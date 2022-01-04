Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transitioning Workforce Program

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Video by Diana Lopez Hansen 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Interviews with interns and section chiefs from USAG Okinawa and Torii Station participating in TWO Program (Transitioning Workforce Program)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 00:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841542
    VIRIN: 220401-O-PF223-409
    Filename: DOD_108946256
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transitioning Workforce Program, by Diana Lopez Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transitioning Workforce Program

