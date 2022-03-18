Here are the things you need to know prior to checking in at the Osan Passenger Terminal for Space-A and Official travel on Patriot Express flights when traveling with pets.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 22:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841539
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-DN249-743
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108946144
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 47, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan PAX Pet Travel Guide, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
