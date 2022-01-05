May is recognized as the Month of the Military Caregiver. It is a time to honor and show appreciation for those who provide essential care and medical assistance to service members, veterans and their families.
In honor of this observance, we have produced a video miniseries highlighting some of our community members who demonstrate that care for others and that desire to connect. In these short vignettes, we want to showcase how these caregivers at Camp Zama are contributing to the Army’s top priority of “People First.”
First, we’d like to introduce Randy Benton, a longtime employee at Camp Zama’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and the current adviser for the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS!
#MonthOfTheMilitaryCaregiver #PeopleFirst
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 20:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841535
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108946083
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, "Camp Zama Cares" - Randy Benton, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
