"Camp Zama Cares" - Randy Benton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841535" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

May is recognized as the Month of the Military Caregiver. It is a time to honor and show appreciation for those who provide essential care and medical assistance to service members, veterans and their families.



In honor of this observance, we have produced a video miniseries highlighting some of our community members who demonstrate that care for others and that desire to connect. In these short vignettes, we want to showcase how these caregivers at Camp Zama are contributing to the Army’s top priority of “People First.”



First, we’d like to introduce Randy Benton, a longtime employee at Camp Zama’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and the current adviser for the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS!



#MonthOfTheMilitaryCaregiver #PeopleFirst