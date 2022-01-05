Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Camp Zama Cares" - Randy Benton

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    May is recognized as the Month of the Military Caregiver. It is a time to honor and show appreciation for those who provide essential care and medical assistance to service members, veterans and their families.

    In honor of this observance, we have produced a video miniseries highlighting some of our community members who demonstrate that care for others and that desire to connect. In these short vignettes, we want to showcase how these caregivers at Camp Zama are contributing to the Army’s top priority of “People First.”

    First, we’d like to introduce Randy Benton, a longtime employee at Camp Zama’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and the current adviser for the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS!

    #MonthOfTheMilitaryCaregiver #PeopleFirst

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 20:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841535
    VIRIN: 220502-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108946083
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Camp Zama Cares" - Randy Benton, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

