U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith, 36th Operations Group superintendent, discuss the Month of the Military Child, extend their appreciation to military children and celebrate DoDEA educating military children around the world for the past 75 years at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 27, 2022. Month of the Military Child celebrates military children, acknowledges the hardships they face and recognizes their strength and resilience. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)