Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    04.26.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith, 36th Operations Group superintendent, discuss the Month of the Military Child, extend their appreciation to military children and celebrate DoDEA educating military children around the world for the past 75 years at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 27, 2022. Month of the Military Child celebrates military children, acknowledges the hardships they face and recognizes their strength and resilience. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 20:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841524
    VIRIN: 220427-F-XW824-1002
    Filename: DOD_108946050
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    AAFB
    36WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT