Over 700 Soldiers and Airmen from around the state of Arizona participated in the 2022 Arizona National Guard Professional Development Conference on April. 30, 2022 at a resort in Tucson, Ariz. During the professional development session, Soldiers and Airmen listened to fantastic speakers on a wide range of subjects to foster critical thought, learning, and inspiration. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Kadon Shelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841523
|VIRIN:
|220430-A-FV691-185
|Filename:
|DOD_108946048
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arizona National Guard 2022 Professional Development Conference, by SPC Kadon Shelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
