Arizona National Guard 2022 Professional Development Conference

Over 700 Soldiers and Airmen from around the state of Arizona participated in the 2022 Arizona National Guard Professional Development Conference on April. 30, 2022 at a resort in Tucson, Ariz. During the professional development session, Soldiers and Airmen listened to fantastic speakers on a wide range of subjects to foster critical thought, learning, and inspiration. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Kadon Shelley)