    Arizona National Guard 2022 Professional Development Conference

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Video by Spc. Kadon Shelley 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Over 700 Soldiers and Airmen from around the state of Arizona participated in the 2022 Arizona National Guard Professional Development Conference on April. 30, 2022 at a resort in Tucson, Ariz. During the professional development session, Soldiers and Airmen listened to fantastic speakers on a wide range of subjects to foster critical thought, learning, and inspiration. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Kadon Shelley)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841523
    VIRIN: 220430-A-FV691-185
    Filename: DOD_108946048
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    This work, Arizona National Guard 2022 Professional Development Conference, by SPC Kadon Shelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard
    AZNG
    PD
    DEMA
    Foundations of Service
    Professional Development Conference

