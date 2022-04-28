Sgt. Jesus Mora of the 409th Engineer Company from Winter Colorado explains what he does within his company during the guardian response train derailment exercise at Camp Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 28th 2022
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 18:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841522
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-EH901-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108946047
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CAMP MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|LONGMONT, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Best of Colorado, by PFC Nicholas Bushey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT