Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Best of Colorado

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Nicholas Bushey 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jesus Mora of the 409th Engineer Company from Winter Colorado explains what he does within his company during the guardian response train derailment exercise at Camp Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 28th 2022

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 18:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841522
    VIRIN: 220428-A-EH901-001
    Filename: DOD_108946047
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CAMP MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
    Hometown: LONGMONT, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Best of Colorado, by PFC Nicholas Bushey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    409th Engineer Company
    Guardian Response 22
    GR22
    Sgt Jesus Mora

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT