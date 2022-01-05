Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Memorial Service of Vice President Walter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by Charles Sweatman 

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Memorial Service of Vice President Walter held on May 1st, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841520
    Filename: DOD_108946018
    Length: 00:27:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Memorial Service of Vice President Walter, by Charles Sweatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Biden
    WHCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT