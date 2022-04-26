Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Welch, a boom operator from the 153d Air Refueling Squadron, 186th Air Refueling Wing, refuels an AC-130 gunship from the 73rd Special Operations Squadron out of Hurlburt Field, Florida, over Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi during Southern Strike 2022, April 26, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. It emphasizes air dominance, maritime operations, maritime air support, precision engagement, close air support, command and control, personnel recovery, aero medical evacuation, and combat medical support. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841514
    VIRIN: 220426-Z-AZ323-1124
    Filename: DOD_108945909
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, SSTK22 - 186 ARW Refuels an AC-130, by TSgt Charles Wesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SouthernStrike2022

