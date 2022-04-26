SSTK22 - 186 ARW Refuels an AC-130

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Welch, a boom operator from the 153d Air Refueling Squadron, 186th Air Refueling Wing, refuels an AC-130 gunship from the 73rd Special Operations Squadron out of Hurlburt Field, Florida, over Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi during Southern Strike 2022, April 26, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. It emphasizes air dominance, maritime operations, maritime air support, precision engagement, close air support, command and control, personnel recovery, aero medical evacuation, and combat medical support. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley)
|04.26.2022
|05.01.2022 14:52
|B-Roll
|841514
|220426-Z-AZ323-1124
|DOD_108945909
|00:00:27
|GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US
|2
|2
