Southern Strike Arival B-roll

A C-17 Globemaster III and two l AH-1Z Viper helicopters arrive at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, to support Southern Strike 2022, April 22, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. It emphasizes air dominance, maritime operations, maritime air support, precision engagement, close air support, command and control, personnel recovery, aero medical evacuation, and combat medical support. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley)