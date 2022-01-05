Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 1, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Lassen (DDG 82) and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) arrive in Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week Port Everglades, May. 1, 2022. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841505
    VIRIN: 220501-N-AW702-0011
    Filename: DOD_108945861
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    USS Lassen
    Navy Region Southeast
    U.S. Navy
    USS Delbert Black
    FWPEV

