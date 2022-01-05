Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 1, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Lassen (DDG 82) and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) arrive in Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week Port Everglades, May. 1, 2022. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841505
|VIRIN:
|220501-N-AW702-0011
|Filename:
|DOD_108945861
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
