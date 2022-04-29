U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Lessard, assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Squadron, wishes her mother from Greenup, Kentucky, a happy Mother’s Day, while deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 02:49
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841492
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-WH833-459
|Filename:
|DOD_108945764
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Hometown:
|GREENUP, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSgt Jennifer Lessard - Mother's Day, by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
