    Theory of Constraints improves aircraft availability

    SD, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron implemented the Theory of Constraints method to improve shop efficiency during phase maintenance at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. TOC is a management method designed to maintain a continuous flow throughout the maintenance processes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 17:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 841471
    VIRIN: 220205-F-LQ671-344
    Filename: DOD_108945618
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SD, US

    This work, Theory of Constraints improves aircraft availability, by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    SD
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

