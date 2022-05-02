Members of the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron implemented the Theory of Constraints method to improve shop efficiency during phase maintenance at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. TOC is a management method designed to maintain a continuous flow throughout the maintenance processes.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 17:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|841471
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-LQ671-344
|Filename:
|DOD_108945618
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Theory of Constraints improves aircraft availability, by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
