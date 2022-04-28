U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Austin Pruneda, commander of the 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, wishes his mother from San Antonio, Texas, a happy Mothers Day, while deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 15:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841466
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-YI114-417
|Filename:
|DOD_108945521
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Col Austin Pruneda - Mother's Day, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT