    Capt Scott Weiss - Mother's Day

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.28.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Weiss, assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, wishes his mother from Alexandria, Virginia and wife from Falls Church, Virginia, a happy Mother’s Day, while deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 15:12
    Category: Greetings
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US

    Mother's Day

