    Best Squad Competition 2022-548th DSSB

    KUWAIT

    04.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Squad hype video for the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition in Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841436
    VIRIN: 220430-A-XQ797-330
    Filename: DOD_108945352
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Competition 2022-548th DSSB, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    best squad competition
    ARCENT
    548th DSSB

