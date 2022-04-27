Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abrams Operation Summit

    OLESNO, POLAND

    04.27.2022

    Victory Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division speaks to Polish military leadership about the importance of an engineer unit in a tank brigade as part of the Abrams Operation Summit in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 27, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Javen Owens)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 11:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841432
    VIRIN: 220427-A-EW038-005
    Filename: DOD_108945348
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: OLESNO, PL 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    1ID
    Victory
    VictoryCorps
    It Will Be Done
    FightAsOne
    AbramsOperationSummit

