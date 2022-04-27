U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division speaks to Polish military leadership about the importance of an engineer unit in a tank brigade as part of the Abrams Operation Summit in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 27, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Javen Owens)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 11:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841432
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-EW038-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108945348
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|OLESNO, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
