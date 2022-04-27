video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division speaks to Polish military leadership about the importance of an engineer unit in a tank brigade as part of the Abrams Operation Summit in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 27, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Javen Owens)