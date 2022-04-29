Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220429-N-OG067-1029

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Justin Ailes 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220429-N-OG067-1029
    April 29, 2022 - Landing Craft, Air Cushion enters the welldeck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), April 29, 2022.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

    US

