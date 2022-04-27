Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild celebrates Month of the Military Child

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild celebrates Month of the Military Child by interviewing two military children at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 27, 2022. During the month of April, we celebrate Month of the Military Child to highlight the importance of Airmen and their family’s role in mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 18:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841403
    VIRIN: 220427-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_108944801
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    TAGS

    Military child
    MOMC
    Team Fairchild

