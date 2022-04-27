video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841403" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Fairchild celebrates Month of the Military Child by interviewing two military children at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 27, 2022. During the month of April, we celebrate Month of the Military Child to highlight the importance of Airmen and their family’s role in mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)