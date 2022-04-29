U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stocks rainbow trout April 29, 2021, in Stillwell Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. The rainbow trout are popular game fish for anglers and many Fort McCoy waterways. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841394
|VIRIN:
|220429-A-OK556-758
|Filename:
|DOD_108944717
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish hatchery personnel stock fish at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
