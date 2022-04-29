U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish hatchery personnel stock fish at Fort McCoy, Part I

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stocks rainbow trout April 29, 2021, in Stillwell Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. The rainbow trout are popular game fish for anglers and many Fort McCoy waterways. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)