    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish hatchery personnel stock fish at Fort McCoy, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stocks rainbow trout April 29, 2021, in Stillwell Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. The rainbow trout are popular game fish for anglers and many Fort McCoy waterways. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841394
    VIRIN: 220429-A-OK556-758
    Filename: DOD_108944717
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish hatchery personnel stock fish at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    fishing
    Fort McCoy
    rainbow trout
    USFWS
    fish stocking

