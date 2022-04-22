Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCAR Celebrates U.S. Army reserve 114 birthday wrap up!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Belvoir, VIRGINIA -- The Office of the Chief of Army Reserve (OCAR) celebrated the U.S. Army Reserve’s 114th birthday with a week-long celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841381
    VIRIN: 220422-A-MC340-613
    Filename: DOD_108944536
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCAR Celebrates U.S. Army reserve 114 birthday wrap up!, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARC
    OCAR
    Army Reserve 114 birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT